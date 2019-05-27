We refer to our letter no. SEC/BSE/ORS/133/2019-20 dated May 6, 2019 for intimation of due date of interest/redemption payment of debentures issued by the Company. Further pursuant to regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the details of interest payment made to the debenture holders of the Company as per attached letter.

Pdf Link: Icici Home Finance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com