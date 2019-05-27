Icici Home Finance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

We refer to our letter no. SEC/BSE/ORS/133/2019-20 dated May 6, 2019 for intimation of due date of interest/redemption payment of debentures issued by the Company. Further pursuant to regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the details of interest payment made to the debenture holders of the Company as per attached letter.

Pdf Link: Icici Home Finance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.