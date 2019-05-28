Icici Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation Of Mr. J. V. Prasad, Appointed Actuary And A Key Management Person Of The Company.

This is to inform you that Mr. J. V. Prasad, Appointed Actuary and a Key Management Person of the Company has resigned from the services of the Company w.e.f. May 27, 2019 due to his personal reasons. He is currently serving notice period of 90 days.

You are requested to kindly take the same on records.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
