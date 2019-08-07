Icici Securities Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the management of the Company met with Investors and Analysts yesterday i.e. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Mumbai.

Please find enclosed the schedule of Investor and Analyst Meet.

Kindly take the above on your records and oblige.

Pdf Link: Icici Securities Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 07, 2019
