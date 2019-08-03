Icici Securities Ltd - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

The Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ICICI Securities Limited (the Company) was held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2.30 p.m. (IST) at Rama & Sundri Watumull Auditorium, Kishinchand Chellaram College, Vidyasagar Principal K. M. Kundnani Chowk, 124, Dinshaw Wachha Road, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.

Please find attached the Scrutinizers combined report on remote e-voting and electronic voting conducted at the AGM venue (Insta Poll) pursuant to Section 108 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

Pdf Link: Icici Securities Ltd - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
