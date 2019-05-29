Idfc First Bank Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Brickwork Ratings (BWR) has assigned Credit Ratings to the Non-Convertible Debentures and bank loan facilities of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited (transferred from Capital First Limited and Capital First Home Finance Limited on account of Amalgamation).



