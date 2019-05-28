Idfc Limited - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the requirement under Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following Key Managerial personnel (KMPs) of our Company are authorized to determine materiality of an event or information and make disclosures to stock exchange(s):

Sr. No. Name Designation
1. Mr. Sunil Kakar Managing Director & CEO
2. Mr. Bipin Gemani Chief Financial Officer
3. Mr. Mahendra N. Shah Company Secretary

A single point of contact of the KMPs for the above purpose is as below:

Mr. Mahendra N. Shah
Company Secretary
IDFC Limited
2nd floor, Ramon House, H.T. Parekh Marg,
169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate,
Mumbai - 400020.
Email: mahendra.shah@idfc.com
Contact No.: +91 22 42222016

Kindly take the above on record.

Published on May 28, 2019
