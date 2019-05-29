Idfc Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors (the Board) of IDFC Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 has inter alia considered and approved the Consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019. Please find enclosed herewith the aforesaid financial results along with Auditors Report thereon issued by Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



The Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report on the consolidated financial results with modified opinion. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016, please find enclosed herewith the statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Consolidated Audited financial results, for the year ended March 31, 2019.



The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.idfc.com



The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m.



