Ifb Agro Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Sub: Appointment of Independent Director

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 inducted Dr. Runu Chakraborty (DIN : 0008463092) as an Independent Woman Director, subject to approval of the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is for your kind information and records.

Pdf Link: Ifb Agro Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
IFB Agro Industries Ltd

