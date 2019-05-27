Sub: Appointment of Independent Director



This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 inducted Dr. Runu Chakraborty (DIN : 0008463092) as an Independent Woman Director, subject to approval of the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Ifb Agro Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com