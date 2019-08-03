Ifb Industries Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, we hereby inform you that we have received the intimation of loss of share certificates in respect of following shareholder from Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ,CB Management Services Pvt. Ltd. the details regarding receiving of intimation for loss of share certificates as per details appearing below.

Folio No. Cert. No. Distinctive Nos. No. of shares Name of the shareholder(s)

B0001291 25638

40927 3688045 - 3688069

4089347 - 4089371 25

25 KANULAL P BHUVA

Jt. MR RATILAL K RAIYANI



