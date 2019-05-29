The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 has adopted and taken on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Segment Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities thereupon for the Quarter and Twelve months ended March 31, 2019, which please find enclosed in compliance to the provisions of Clause 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Also enclosed please find Reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. The Auditors have issued the said Reports with Unmodified Opinion.



Necessary arrangement has been made for publication of the said results in SEBI prescribed format in the newspapers.



This is for your information and record.





Pdf Link: Ifb Industries Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com