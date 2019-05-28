Please find enclosed herewith copy each of Notice published in Business Standard and Pratidin - Odiya on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 for transfer of all Equity Shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more to the Investor Education and Protection Fund set up by the Central Government following relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016.

Pdf Link: Ifgl Refractories Ltd - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com