IIFL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, to consider inter alia:



(a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



(b) Any other business with the permission of the Chair.



Further, pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices, the Trading Window has been closed for all the Board Members, connected Persons and designated persons from July 01, 2019 to August 19, 2019. (Both days inclusive).



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.

Pdf Link: Iifl Finance Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com