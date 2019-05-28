Iifl Holdings Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company will host an Investor Meet on Tuesday May 28, 2019. The Investor Presentation for the same is enclosed herewith.

Kindly note the above Schedule is subject to change due to any exigencies.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Pdf Link: Iifl Holdings Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
IIFL Holdings Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.