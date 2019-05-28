In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 51(1) and 51(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of Finance Committee of the Company held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, has considered and approved the offer and issue of Principal Protected, Secured, Redeemable, Market Linked /Structured Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of INR 1,00,000/- each at par / premium /discount aggregating upto INR 500 Crore (INR Five Hundred Crore only) (Base Issue) on private placement basis.

Pdf Link: Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com