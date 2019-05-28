Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 51(1) and 51(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of Finance Committee of the Company held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, has considered and approved the offer and issue of Principal Protected, Secured, Redeemable, Market Linked /Structured Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of INR 1,00,000/- each at par / premium /discount aggregating upto INR 500 Crore (INR Five Hundred Crore only) (Base Issue) on private placement basis.

Pdf Link: Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.