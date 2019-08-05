This is to inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Raja Bahadur Compound, Building No. 5, 2nd floor, 43 Tamarind Lane, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 at 11:45 a.m. The Annual Report F.Y.2018-2019 as required u/r 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations is attached.The Cut-off date / Record Date for the Register of members or the register of beneficial owners will be August 21, 2019.The above is also being uploaded on the Companys website.

Pdf Link: Ikab Securities & Investment Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

