

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors has in their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, considered and approved, inter alia the following businesses: -



1. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Result for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019



2. Considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Nawal Rungta as Additional Director in the category Executive Director on the board of the Company.



3. Reviewed the Business Operations of the Company.





You are requested to kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Ikf Technologies Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com