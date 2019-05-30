IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 15% (30 paisa per share of the Face Value of Rs. 2/- each). The payment of the dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Il&Fs Investment Managers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com