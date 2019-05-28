Imec Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated May 25, 2019 with regard to re-schedule of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 30, 2019 please find enclosed newspaper clipping of the advertisement published in Free Press in English Language and in Nav Shakti in Marathi Language.

Pdf Link: Imec Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
