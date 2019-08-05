Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

IMPEX FERRO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the notice of the Board Meeting to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, as informed earlier vide our communication dated 29th June, 2019, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, with effect from 1st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results on 30th June, 2019.



