Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has Recommended dividend @ 2% i.e. Re. 0.04 per share for the Financial Year 2018-19, Subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 30, 2019
