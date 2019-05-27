Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, please find attached the copies of the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 published in "Financial Express - English Newspaper and Mumbai Lakshdeep - Marathi Newspaper" on May 26, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ind Renewable Energy Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com