Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the cutting of newspaper notice published on August 02, 2019 in the Business Standard in English and Hindi given to the shareholders for transfer of Equity Shares, in respect of which dividend remained unpaid/ unclaimed for the past 7 consecutive years, to the DEMAT account of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority.



This is for your information and records please.



Pdf Link: Indag Rubber Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com