Pursuant to the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that the intimation of loss of Share Certificates have been received from the shareholders as per the letter attached.



The requisite advertisement for the above is being published.



The Duplicate Share Certificates for the above shall be issued by Share Transfer Committee of the Company within 30 days of receipt of complete documents.



This is for your information and record please.



Pdf Link: India Glycols Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com