We would like to intimate that the Company has filed Tranche II Prospectus on July 30, 2019 for the proposed public issue of Non- Convertible Debentures with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai (ROC) which is duly taken on record by ROC.



Tranche II Issue consists of public issue by the Company of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 1000/- each (Secured NCDs/Debentures) and/or Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the Face Value of Rs. 1000/- each (Unsecured NCDs/Debentures) for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 1,000 million (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription upto Rs. 9,000 million aggregating upto Rs. 10,000 million (Tranche II Issue) which is within the Shelf Limit of Rs. 50,000 million.

The specific terms of Issue for NCDs are set out in the attached file.



Pdf Link: India Infoline Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com