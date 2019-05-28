In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that India Infradebt Limited has made timely payment of:



1. Interest and principal on the Non-convertible Debentures bearing ISIN: INE537P07018; and



2. Interest on the Non-convertible Debentures bearing ISIN: INE537P07026



which was due on May 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: India Infradebt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com