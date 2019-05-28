India Infradebt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that India Infradebt Limited has made timely payment of:

1. Interest and principal on the Non-convertible Debentures bearing ISIN: INE537P07018; and

2. Interest on the Non-convertible Debentures bearing ISIN: INE537P07026

which was due on May 28, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
