India Infrastructure Trusthas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements/Information of InvIT for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



This is further to our letter dated May 23, 2019. Please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of PenBrook Capital Advisors Private Limited, the Investment Managers of India Infrastructure Trust (InvIT) was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 to approve and take on record, inter-alia, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements/Information of InvIT for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



The aforesaid meeting has been re-scheduled to May 30, 2019



Further, the trading window shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the outcome of the Board Meeting.



Pdf Link: India Infrastructure Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements/Information Of India Infrastructure Trust For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com