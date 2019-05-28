India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. - Board declares Interim Dividend & recommends Final Dividend (AGM on Sept 16, 2019)

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have:

1. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- (100%) per equity share for the financial year 2018-19 on the paid up capital of Rs. 832.00 lakhs. The Company will pay the Interim dividend on or after June 18, 2019.

2. Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 8/- (80%) per equity share for the financial year 2018-19 on the paid up capital of Rs. 832.00 lakhs.

