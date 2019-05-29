With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that:

1. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e, 29th May, 2019 at the Corporate office of the company, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Enclosed herewith the following documents:

Audited Financial Results the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019

Auditors Report for above mentioned period.

Declaration on unmodified opinion on financial results.



Pdf Link: India Steel Works Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com