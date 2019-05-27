Pursuant to requirements under the provisions of Regulation 57(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that all documents and intimations required to be submitted to Debenture Trustees in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 have been duly complied by the Company.

Pdf Link: Indiabuild Property Developers Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com