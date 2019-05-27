Indiabuild Property Developers Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Pursuant to requirements under the provisions of Regulation 57(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that all documents and intimations required to be submitted to Debenture Trustees in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 have been duly complied by the Company.

Pdf Link: Indiabuild Property Developers Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.