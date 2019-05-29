In accordance with the authority granted by the Board at its meeting dated January 14, 2019 to the Bond Issue Committee of the Board, in respect of the public issue of the NCDs, the Bond Issue Committee of the Board has at its meeting held on May 27, 2019 approved the Tranche II prospectus in connection with public issue of NCDs for an amount of Rs. 1,000 million with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 9,000 million aggregating up to 10,000,000 NCDs amounting to Rs. 10,000 million which is within the Shelf Limit.



Subsequently, the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana (RoC) has approved the Tranche II Prospectus on May 28, 2019.



The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited or any other stock exchange, as may be decided by the Board of Directors or Bond Issue Committee constituted by the Board of Directors, thereof.



Pdf Link: Indiabulls Consumer Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

