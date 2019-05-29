Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Pursuant to the above mentioned regulation, we wish to inform you that the Company has participated in the following investor meeting:

Date:May 29th, 2019
Investor : Times Square Capital Management LLC
Type of Meeting : Investor Meeting
Location:Mumbai

A copy of the investor presentation has already been forwarded to you and is placed on the Companys website.

Published on May 29, 2019
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

