As required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule-V to the Listing Regulations, we forward herewith, for your information and record, a certificate dated April 24, 2019, issued by a Practicing Company Secretary, M/s S. K. Hota & Associates, Company Secretaries, New Delhi, regarding compliance by the Company with the provisions of Corporate Governance, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



We may mention here that the certificate has also been incorporated in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - Certificate In Compliance With The Provisions Of Corporate Governance, As Required Under Regulation 34(3) Read With Schedule-V To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, As Amended (Listing Regulations)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com