Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify that our Company has made timely payment of interest / principal (as the case may be) in respect of the following NCDs issued by our Company, on private placement basis. For further details refer attached PDF file.

Pdf Link: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

