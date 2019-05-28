Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

Further to our intimation dated May 21, 2019, we wish to inform that the bond issue committee of the board of directors the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 28, 2019, has completed the issuance and allotment of the Notes for an aggregate nominal amount of US$ 350 million under the updated Secured Euro Medium Term Note Programme of the Company, through the relevant common depositary.



We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under applicable regulation(s) of the SEBI LODR Regulations.



