Enclosed are the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Co for quarter ended 30.06.2019, approved by its Board at its todays meeting, which commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM, along with Limited Review Reports dated today, issued by Co.s Statutory Auditors (SA). Board also declared an Interim Dividend of INR 8 per equity share for FY19-20 (Record date - 20.08.2019).

Further, the Board has also considered and approved the proposal of: issuing Secured and Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures, upto INR 25,000 Cr. and INR 1,000 Cr. respectively, on private placement basis.



Pdf Link: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com