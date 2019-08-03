This has reference to our letter dated July 25, 2019, wherein we had informed you that the Fourteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mapple Emerald, Rajokri, NH-8, New Delhi - 110038.



In this connection and as required under Listing Regulations, we hereby enclose herewith Notice convening the Fourteenth AGM of the Company and Annual Report for the financial year 2018-19.



The said documents are also uploaded on the website of the Company viz. https://www.indiabulls.com/.



We would like to submit that the Company has commenced dispatch of said Notice and the Annual Report to the shareholders on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

