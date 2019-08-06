Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - Notice To The Holders Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Of Indiabulls Ventures Limited, For Payment Of Second Call Money From August 12, 2019 To August 26, 2019.

In furtherance to the stock exchange intimation dated July 31, 2019, we wish to inform that to provide another opportunity to the holders of partly paid equity shares of the Company, who have not paid second call money of Rs. 36/- per share upto May 21, 2019, Final Demand of Second Call cum Forfeiture Notice is being sent to such shareholders, for payment of second call money during the period of August 12, 2019 to August 26, 2019.

For reference, attached is the specimen copy of the Final Demand of Second Call cum Forfeiture Notice being sent to the shareholders.

Pdf Link: Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - Notice To The Holders Of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares Of Indiabulls Ventures Limited, For Payment Of Second Call Money From August 12, 2019 To August 26, 2019.

Published on August 06, 2019
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd

