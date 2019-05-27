Pursuant to Notice of Board meeting dated 17th May 2019 the Board meeting was held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 5.00 p.m. at Plot No. Gen 4/1, TTC Industrial Area, Thane- Belapur Road, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai 400 710 and the outcome of the meeting is as follows:



1) The minutes of the last Board meeting were confirmed and signed.



2) The audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Directors Report and the Auditors Report and also the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 with a note that the figures of last quarter are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date figures upto the third quarter of the last financial year were approved.



3) Form MBP-1 regarding disclosure of Directors interest or concern, received from Mr. Manubhai Parekh, Mr. Avinash Jajodia, and Ms. Minoo Deora, the directors of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 184 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 (1) of The Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 were taken on record.



4) Appointment of Ms. Sonia Semlani as Company Secretary with effect from 27th May, 2019.



5) Issue of Duplicate share certificate to M/s. Shagun Tie-Up Pvt Ltd.





Pdf Link: Indian Bright Steel Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com