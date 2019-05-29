Dear Sir / Madam,



This is to inform you that Shri Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra (DIN: 00142711) Chairman and Non- Executive Independent Director has resigned from Board of the Company on May 22, 2019 due to preoccupation, there was no other material reason for his resignation.



You are requested to take above information on record.



Pdf Link: Indian Energy Exchange Ltd - Disclosure Of Reasons For Resignation Of Independent Director Under Clause 7B Of Para (A) Of Part (A) Of Schedule III Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com