Further to our letter of date, intimating the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter year ended June 30, 2019, enclosed is a copy of the investors / analyst presentation on the same for the Global Conference call to be held today at 6.30 p.m. 1ST. Kindly acknowledge receipt.

