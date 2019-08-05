In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved the appointment of Mr. Nasser Munjee, Ms. Hema Ravichandar and Mr. Venkataramanan Anantharaman as Additional Directors of the Company in an Independent capacity with immediate effect, for a period of five years, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting. Their brief profiles are enclosed herewith. None of the Directors are related to any Director or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. We also confirm that they are not debarred from holding the office of Director

pursuant to any SEBI order or any such authority. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. The above information is also available on the website of the Company: www.ihcltata.com

Pdf Link: Indian Hotels Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com