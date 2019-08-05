Indian Hotels Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We refer to our letter dated July 29, 2019. A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held earlier today, at which meeting the Board inter-alia, considered and took on record the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The meeting commenced at 2.45 pm and concluded at 4.30 pm.

Enclosed is a copy of the said financial results of the Company and the Limited Review Reports, being forwarded to you, in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015. The said results shall be published in one English and one vernacular newspaper as required. Kindly acknowledge receipt.

