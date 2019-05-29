Indian Hume Pipe Co.Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 26, 2019)

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.60/- (180%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

