Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.60/- (180%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Pdf Link: Indian Hume Pipe Co.Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 26, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com