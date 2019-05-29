Indian Hume Pipe Co.Ltd. - Intimation Of Book Closure Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities & Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015,

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 16th July, 2019 to Friday, 26th July, 2019 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the of purpose of holding 93rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and payment of Dividend.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com