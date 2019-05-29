Indian Hume Pipe Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Re-appointment of Mr. Rajendra M. Gandhi, Mr. Rameshwar D. Sarda and Mr. Vijay Kumar Jatia, as the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for second term.

Published on May 29, 2019
