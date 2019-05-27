Indian Infotech & Software Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find enclosed herewith newspaper clipping of Regulation 47(l)(a) as per SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 has published in "Mumbai Lakshdeep" (Marathi) and "Active Times" (English) on 24th May, 2019 for you records.

Published on May 27, 2019
