Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

We are pleased to inform you that the Company has carried out the review of credit rating of its banking facilities from ICRA Limited. Accordingly, ICRA has assigned the rating for the above facilities as follows:

Long Term: [ICRA]A (Pronounced ICRA A) with Stable Outlook
Short Term: [ICRA]Al (Pronounced ICRA A one)

It may please be noted that the earlier credit rating was done by ICRA Limited in the month of December 2018 and they had re-assigned A as the long term rating with Positive Outlook. Now they have reaffirmed the long term rating at [ICRA]A and the outlook has been revised from Positive to Stable. The short term rating has been reaffirmed at A1.

Published on May 27, 2019
