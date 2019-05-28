In accordance with the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby notified that Ms. Indrani Kaushal (DIN-02091078) Economic Advisor, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG) has been appointed on the Board of IndianOil as Government Director with effect from 28th May 2019 on ex-officio basis in place of Ms. Sushmita Dasgupta, Sr. Adviser, MoP&NG.



A brief profile of Director is attached at Annexure-I. It is further confirmed that Ms. Indrani Kaushal is not related to any other Directors of the Company. It is further confirmed that Ms. Indrani Kaushal is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of

SEBI / any other authority.



The above is for information and record please.





Pdf Link: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

