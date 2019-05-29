Indian School Finance Company Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

No material deviation

Pdf Link: Indian School Finance Company Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
