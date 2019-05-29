Indinfravit Trusthas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to consider and approve operational matters.

Pdf Link: Indinfravit Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Please Note That The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of LTIDPL Indvit Services Limited, The Investment Manager Of Indinfravit Trust Will Be Held On June 4, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com